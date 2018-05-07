ScotRail criticised after failing performance targets

Have your say

Rail operator ScotRail has been criticised after failing to hit its performance targets.

Figures show the firm’s average performance during the fourth quarter resulted in them hitting 22 out of 34 areas in the first months of 2018.

It follows bank holiday rail cancellations and delays at Glasgow Central Station.

Scottish Labour claimed the operator is now facing a fines of up to £1.6 million as a result of missing targets.

ScotRail, however, said the figures were not fines, but were reinvested to improve services.

READ MORE: ScotRail apologises for Glasgow Central station disruption

Colin Smyth MSP, Scottish Labour’s rural affairs and connectivity spokesman said: “ScotRail has left passengers having to pay a small fortune for delayed and overcrowded trains - and even when trains are not cancelled, they still can’t be guaranteed to stop at the stations they are supposed to.

“The fact that ScotRail seems to think this performance is acceptable because the fines are put back into the industry shows real contempt for the impact these missed targets have on passengers.

Transport Scotland gauges the rail operator’s performance through quarterly figures called the Service Quality Incentive Regime (Squire).

Figures, published on May 4, showed ScotRail failed to hit key targets in areas such as litter and contamination, train seats, refreshments, ticket machines, train and station toilets, cleanliness, taxi ranks and car parks.

One of the largest falls in performance was for station CCTV, which was short of its 95 per cent benchmark.

The figures are linked to financial penalties for failing to meet benchmarks.

A ScotRail spokesman said: “These are not fines - it’s a reinvestment fund that drives standards even higher, and every penny raised through the fund gets put back into enhancing Scotland’s railway.

“We have developed detailed plans to keep improving the high level of service our customers quite rightly expect.”

Transport Scotland described the level of penalties as “disappointing” compared to the same quarter in 2016/17.

“A significant proportion of the fines are due to staffing issues, and we are pleased ScotRail have begun a recruitment exercise which will improve the situation.

“All penalties accrued are reinvested in the franchise through improvements to the Scottish Rail Network.”

A spokesman for Humza Yousaf, Minister for Transport, said: “We are taking steps to ensure that a public sector operator is able to bid for a future rail contract, and that there is a public sector body able to do so.

“This will enable us to ensure the delivery of rail services in Scotland that deliver maximum economic and social benefit.”

READ MORE: Glasgow Queen Street named most unpopular station in UK