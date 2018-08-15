ScotRail commuters to be hit with 3.2 per cent fares rise

ScotRail commuters will pay an extra 3.2 per cent in January - just short of this year's biggest rise for five years.

The average hike in season ticket and peak fares follows a 3.6 per cent increase at the start of this year, which was the biggest jump since 2013.

Other operators such as LNER, Virgin Trains and CrossCountry will increase their fares by 3.2 per cent.

However, ScotRail's off-peak tickets will go up by 2.2 per cent in line with the Scottish Government pegging the increase at 1 per cent below peak fares.

Watchdog Transport Focus said ScotRail's passengers would be not be happy because improvements such as two new fleets of trains had been delayed.

Chief executive Anthony Smith said: “Passengers in Scotland will be disappointed to see fares rise.

"Passengers will be expecting to see the fruits of investment in Scotland that delivers improved connectivity, capacity, new trains and station redevelopments, meeting the growth in passenger journeys that has increased by 23.5 million in ten years to 97.8 million journeys.

"There also needs to be clear communication about how and when improvements will be delivered, in order to rebuild trust due to the recent experience of increased costs and delays to the infrastructure programme."

Transport secretary Michael Matheson said: "The Scottish Government recognises fares increases are unwelcome.

"That is why we have taken action to minimise these: regulated ScotRail peak fares increases are capped at the level of the retail price index (RPI), and regulated off-peak fares at 1 per cent lower than inflation.

"This means, in Scotland, average fares increases are lower than England and Wales, where the UK Government applies an increase equivalent to RPI to all regulated fares.

"ScotRail's Price Promise Scheme also ensures passengers have access to information on best-value fares, and refunds are issued where a cheaper alternative can be found.

"While passengers make a contribution towards the cost of running the railway through rail fares, in Scotland the majority is of rail services costs is met by government subsidy."

Mr Smith said there should have been a fares freeze for passengers of several train operators in England who had suffered chaos after botched attempts to introduce a new timetable tio run more services.

