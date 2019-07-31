ScotRail cancels Glasgow trains as line shut due to heavy flooding

Have your say

Train services in and out of Glasgow Central have been cancelled this evening due to heavy flooding.

ScotRail have announced that flooding has forced the closure of the rail line between Barrhead and Kilmarnock.

The train operator said services between Glasgow Central and Barrhead would be cancelled, delayed or revised.

ScotRail staff are heading to the scene of the flooding to review the situation.

Services affected include Glasgow Central to Barrhead, Glasgow Central to Kilmarnock, Glasgow Central to Newcastle/Carlisle via Dumfries, and Glasgow Central to Girvan/Stranraer via Kilmarnock.

A post on Twitter at 5:40pm confirmed buses would be provided for Barrhead and Kilmarnock and would arrive "as quickly as possible".

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of thunderstorms for western Scotland up until the end of today.

Forecasters at the Met Office have issued an all-day yellow warning of heavy rain and thunderstorms, covering a large swathe of England northwards from Manchester, Sheffield and Lincoln.

The Environment Agency has also put out multiple flood warnings and alerts covering central, north-west and north-east England.