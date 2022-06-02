ScotRail adds more Sunday trains after union row sees services cut

The rail operator is introducing a temporary timetable for Sundays, which follows the introduction of temporary timetables for Monday – Friday and Saturday.

The action was taken after a significant number of drivers declined to make themselves available for overtime or rest day working following a dispute about pay.

The changes to the timetables come after the drivers’ union ASLEF that its Executive Committee rejected ScotRail’s improved pay offer made last week.

Customers will be able to see the new temporary timetable for Sunday on our website and app from Saturday morning, as customer information systems are currently updating.All temporary timetables can be viewed here.

David Simpson, ScotRail Service Delivery Director, said: “We’re sorry to customers for the disruption on Sundays over recent weeks so this temporary timetable will provide greater certainty and reliability for customers.

“We’re incredibly disappointed and frustrated that ASLEF bosses have rejected this improved pay offer.

ScotRail services have been cut due to the drivers' dispute. Picture: John Devlin

“Our substantially improved pay offer reflects the cost-of-living challenges faced by families across the country, while balancing it against the need to provide value for the taxpayer.

“We have offered to meet ASLEF but, in the meantime, would urge them to reconsider this offer in the interest of their members and the future of the railway in Scotland.