Scotland yellow weather warnings: Torrential rain hits rush hour commute

Commuters have been warned to expect surface water on all major Scottish roads as torrential rain affects rush hour this morning

A yellow weather warning start at midnight this morning and is in place until 6am on Sunday.

Winchburgh tunnel has reopened after a closure from flooding

Motorists have been warned of surface water on the M8 and A720 near Straiton as congestion built from 7am today.

Surface water was also building on the approach to the Queensferry Crossing near Ferrytoll.

There is also congestion heading into Glasgow amid difficult driving conditions on the M8, M80, M77 and M74.

A yellow weather warning for heavy rain is in place for all of Friday across Scotland

Fourteen flood alerts are in place across Scotland, with warnings for regions including Aberdeenshire, Argyll and Bute, Central, Dumfries and Galloway, Dundee and Angus, Edinburgh and Lothians, Fife, Scottish Borders, Tayside and West Central Scotland.

A band of heavy rain followed by heavy showers or thunderstorms, with the potential for disruption, has been forecast for today.

The Met Office has warned there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings. There is also a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life

"Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services," the Met Office said.

"Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures."

A traffic collision close to Strone Point near Inveraray has affected travel in both directions, with warnings of lane restrictions for up to 45 minutes.

The main rail route between Glasgow and Edinburgh has reopened after flooding at Winchburgh tunnel trapped passengers on trains for several hours.

Engineers, assisted by firefighters, were able to clear 2ft of water which had gathered in the West Lothian tunnel.

ScotRail said this morning that services between Dunblane - Edinburgh and Glasgow Queen Street were running as normal after major disruption on Thursday.

The heavy rain had caused problems around Edinburgh Airport on Wednesday afternoon, with flooding temporarily closing off access to the transport hub.

Up to 40mm of rain is forecast to fall across Saturday over all of Scotland away from the Highlands and Islands.

Richard Brown, flood duty manager for the Scottish Environment Protection Agency said: “Further unsettled weather is expected across Scotland on Friday and Saturday which may result in flooding.We would encourage the public to remain vigilant, especially in areas susceptible to flooding.”