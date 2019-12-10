Scotland weather LIVE: Latest updates as heavy rain and high winds disrupt road network

The treacherous conditions are causing delays on many major roads.
Two weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office for Scotland on Tuesday, with the heaviest rain over western parts and high winds in the east.

