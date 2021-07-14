Balearic Islands moved to England's Amber list (Photo by JAIME REINA / AFP) (Photo by JAIME REINA/AFP via Getty Images).

Spain's tourist hotspots of Ibiza, Mallorca, Menorca and Formentera will be removed from the green list exempting all need to self-isolate to England from Monday due to concerns over rising coronavirus cases.

The announcement applies to England, but the other UK nations, including Scotland, are expected to follow suit.

The change will coincide with the end of the need to quarantine for the fully-vaccinated UK residents and the under 18s when returning from amber list nations.

In a boost for holidaymakers, Croatia will go green, meaning arrivals in England will not have to isolate for 10 days on return regardless of their vaccine status.

Hong Kong and Taiwan will also go green, while the British Virgin Islands will be added to the amber list.

Cuba, Indonesia, Myanmar and Sierra Leone will go red, meaning 10 days of isolation in a quarantine hotel are mandatory.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the changes will take place at 4am on Monday.

Mr Shapps said: "Due to a sharp rise in the number of cases, ministers have also taken the decision to move the Balearic Islands and British Virgin Islands from the green watchlist to amber.

"Since the last traffic light review, the case rate has more than doubled in the Balearics."

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.

