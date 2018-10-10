Scotland’s weather: Warnings issued for further gales and heavy rain

Winds that could top 80mph are forecast to batter western Scotland on Friday followed by downpours across more of the country on Saturday.

The extreme conditions triggered two yellow – “be aware” – warnings from the Met Office after a similar alert yesterday caused flooding and travel disruption to roads, railways and ferries.

Weather warnings issued from the Met Office.

A landslip at the Rest And Be Thankful in Argyll saw the A83 closed in both directions, leading to a diversion of almost 60 miles.

Roads and car parks in Oban were among those flooded, and seven flood warnings were in force in the Highlands, Tayside and Moray.

The Met Office said 50-60mph gusts were likely on Friday “with the potential for gusts of 70-80mph around exposed coasts and hills”.

However it also warned: “There is a chance of gusts over 80mph in the Western Isles during the afternoon and evening.

A spokeswoman added: “High tides are also near their peak, heightening the risk of coastal impacts due to large waves. The strongest winds are expected across eastern areas of Northern Ireland during the early morning followed by Scotland from late morning onward.”

The agency said Saturday’s warning for rain could see more than 120mm falling.

It covers much of mainland Scotland apart from the north east, northern Highlands and the Western and Northern Isles.

The spokeswoman said: “The zone of heavy rain affecting England and Wales on Friday is expected to slowly move northwards on Saturday, with the focus of heaviest rainfall slowly moving away from south Wales but increasingly into parts of Scotland.

“Areas of high ground exposed to the south and south west will be most affected, with the potential for 50-80mm in 12 hours, and a chance of over 120mm in a few spots.

“The rain is expected to be accompanied by strong winds, which may increase autumnal leaf fall and potential for blocked drains/culverts, heightening the potential for flooding.”

On the A83 yesterday, road operators said debris had been caught in one of the recently-installed landslip mitigation fences across the bottom of the slope above the road, but the carriageway had to be checked before it could reopen. Heavy rainfall made a parallel diversion emergency along the Old Military Road unsafe for use.

Elsewhere, motorists faced delays after a four-car crash on the westbound M8 at Arkleston, west of Glasgow, and a further collision involving four vehicles restricted travel on the approach to the Kingston Bridge over the Clyde in the city.

A four-vehicle crash on the A92 near Cowdenbeath in Fife caused further disruption.

ScotRail trains were disrupted between Glasgow Central and Ayr due to a tree affecting overhead wires at Elderslie in Renfrewshire.

Some CalMac ferry sailings were disrupted or cancelled because of the weather, including services from Mallaig and Armadale.