Scotland's weather: Storm Erik disrupting commuters

Gales and heavy rain caused by Storm Erik disrupted commuters travelling by road, rail and ferry today.

Flooding affected trains on two ScotRail lines while CalMac halted ferry sailings between Gourock and Dunoon.

The operator also cancelled all remaining saiings on the main Arran route between Ardrossan and Brodick.

Bute ferries between Wemyss Bay and Rothesay were diverted to Gourock.

Problems on the roads included flooding on the M9 near Stirling.

The official Traffic Scotland information service reported: "Due to flooding affecting driving conditions between Junctions nine and ten, motorists are advised to use caution on approach."

The ScotRail Alliance reported flooding disruption on an Edinburgh-Glasgow line via Airdrie, between Easterhouse and Garrowhill in Glasgow.

Flooding also delayed trains on the Glasgow-Dumfries line at Stewarton in East Ayrshire and Kirconnel in Dumfries and Galloway.

A yellow - "be aware" - Met Office severe weather warning for strong winds is in force for western Scotland until 6pm today.

The agency said: "A deep area of low pressure will bring windy and often wet weather across much of the UK on Friday and Saturday.

"A period of particularly strong winds will affect Northern Ireland and western Scotland on Friday, with gusts of 50 to 60mph inland and occasionally 70mph along exposed coasts.

"Winds will ease slightly on Friday evening."

A further yellow warning for wind has been issued for the southern half of Scotland including the Central Belt between just after midnight and 3pm tomorrow, with 55-70mph gusts expected.

A separate yellow warning for heavy rain is in force in the Central Highlands from now until 3pm tomorrow, with a flood risk from 30-60mm rain and melting snow.