Scotland’s weather: Storm Callum to strike the country

THE Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for much of the UK this weekend as Storm Callum threatens to strike.

Winds that could top 80mph are forecast to batter western Scotland on Friday followed by downpours across more of the country on Saturday.

Weather warnings issued from the Met Office.

The extreme conditions triggered two yellow – “be aware” – warnings from the Met Office after a similar alert on Tuesday caused flooding and travel disruption to roads, railways and ferries.

The Met Office said 50-60mph gusts were likely on Friday “with the potential for gusts of 70-80mph around exposed coasts and hills”.

However it also warned there was a chance of gusts over 80mph in the Western Isles during the afternoon and evening.

READ MORE: Dog ‘bit off man’s genitals’ in horror attack

Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders said: “Strong winds at this time of year can increase the rate of leaf fall which can potentially block drains or culverts and, with the heavy rainfall expected over Friday and Saturday, could well heighten the potential for flooding.

“There is also a risk that the high winds associated with Storm Callum, combined with high tides, may lead to some coastal impacts due to large waves.”

The agency said Saturday’s warning for rain could see more than 120mm falling.

It covers much of mainland Scotland apart from the north east, northern Highlands and the Western and Northern Isles.

The spokeswoman said: “The zone of heavy rain affecting England and Wales on Friday is expected to slowly move northwards on Saturday, with the focus of heaviest rainfall slowly moving away from south Wales but increasingly into parts of Scotland.

“Areas of high ground exposed to the south and south west will be most affected, with the potential for 50-80mm in 12 hours, and a chance of over 120mm in a few spots.”

READ MORE: Scottish mum died in car crash on first day back at work after cancer treatment

On the A83 on Tuesday, road operators said debris had been caught in one of the recently-installed landslip mitigation fences across the bottom of the slope above the road, but the carriageway had to be checked before it could reopen. Heavy rainfall made a parallel diversion emergency along the Old Military Road unsafe for use.

Elsewhere, motorists faced delays after a four-car crash on the westbound M8 at Arkleston, west of Glasgow, and a further collision involving four vehicles restricted travel on the approach to the Kingston Bridge over the Clyde in the city.

A four-vehicle crash on the A92 near Cowdenbeath in Fife caused further disruption.

ScotRail trains were disrupted between Glasgow Central and Ayr due to a tree affecting overhead wires at Elderslie in Renfrewshire.

Some CalMac ferry sailings were disrupted or cancelled because of the weather, including services from Mallaig and Armadale.