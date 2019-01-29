Scotland's weather: More snow on its way tonight

More snow is expected to fall across parts of Scotland tonight with freezing conditions overnight continuing across much of the country until the weekend.

It follows disruption on the roads for commuters today, when schools in the Highlands were closed.

A severe weather warning for more snow and ice remains in force for the western half of Scotland and the Highlands and Islands until 11am on Wednesday.

The Met Office said the wintry conditions could hit travel, with the risk of injuries on untreated roads and paths.

A spokeswoman for the agency said: “Further snow showers are expected overnight into Wednesday morning, these more frequent across north west parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland.

“Expect 1-3cm of fresh snow, even down to very low levels in places, but locally around 5cm across the northern Highlands.

“Temperatures dropping below freezing will result in ice forming onto untreated surfaces.”

Temperatures are forecast to dip to -9C in parts of Aberdeenshire such as Braemar tonight, and -8C tomorrow night.

It is also expected to be freezing in Scotland’s major cities, with -5C in Edinburgh tomorrow night and -2C for the following three nights.

Glasgow is expected to see -4C tomorrow night and -3C on Thursday night, then -2C on Friday and Saturday nights.

The official Traffic Scotland information service tweeted that snow was falling on parts of the M80 and M77 this morning.

Road firm Amey reported snow on the M8, M9 and A7, slowing traffic.

A motorist was caught driving a snow-covered car with just a small square of windscreen cleared.

The driver was stopped by police on the A9 at Thurso in Caithness early today.

The car’s rear and side windows were completely covered with snow while only a small area had been cleared on the front windscreen.

Police issued the driver with a fixed penalty notice and warned other motorists to clear snow and ice from their vehicles before setting off.

Police Scotland said: “Winter has been biting for most of us this week, which means it is more important than ever that your vehicle is suitably prepared for the roads.

“Unfortunately, not everyone follows this advice - officers on patrol stopped this car which was being driven on the A9 at Thurso in the early hours of this morning.

“Appropriate action has been taken against the driver in relation to road traffic offences.

“It is important before you set off to make sure your windows are clean, properly demisted and clear of all snow and ice before you drive.”

The IAM RoadSmart motoring group said not enough drivers were prepared.

Head of driving and riding standards Richard Gladman said: “Clear all your windows and mirrors fully. Clear off snow piled on the roof of your car and the bonnet too, as it can fall and blow on to the windscreen. Don’t leave anything obscured.”