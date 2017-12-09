Scotland's weather: MET office issue snow and ice warning

The MET office has issued blanket yellow warnings across Scotland covering Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Motorists and pedestrians have been warned of ice patches on untreated roads across the country while snow showers are expected over northern regions.

A further 5 to 10 cm of snow is expected to fall on mountain terrain.

Parts of England and Wales are expected to feel the impact of the weather more than in Scotland.

The Midlands, parts of northern England and north Wales faces the next weather onslaught, where an amber “be prepared” alert has been issued for between 4am and 6pm on Sunday.

The Met Office said as much as 20cm of snow could fall in places, which it described as “a real cause for concern”. A spokesman said: “There is a good chance that some rural communities could become cut off.”

READ MORE: Ex-NASA engineer reveals quickest way to defrost windscreens





