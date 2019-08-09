Scotland's weather: Hundreds stranded on ScotRail trains

Have your say

200 passengers were being rescued today from three trains stranded near Bishopton after overhead power lines were damaged.

ScotRail sent a rescue train and said it had started transferring the passengers across.

A tree branch is believed to have caught in the wires, with electrical equipment on the roof of one of the trains also reported to be damaged.

The incident just before 9am closed the lines between Glasgow, Gourock and Wemyss Bay, with replacement buses laid on.

ScotRail tweeted: "The overhead lines are down between Langbank and Bishopton.

"The rescue train is now on-site and we're starting to transferring customers across.

"This service will then travel to Bishopton where customers can continue their journey by replacement bus."