Scotland's weather: Hundreds rescued from ScotRail trains

200 passengers were rescued today from three trains stranded near Bishopton after overhead power lines were damaged.

ScotRail sent a rescue train and transferred passengers using step ladders after they had been stuck for about three-and-a-half hours.

A tree branch is believed to have caught in the wires, with electrical equipment on the roof of one of the trains also reported to be damaged.

The incident at 8:20am is expected to close the lines between Glasgow, Gourock and Wemyss Bay for the rest of the day.

A train shuttle service has been introduced between Glasgow Central and Paisley Gilmour Street, with replacement buses over the rest of the routes.

Hayden Sutherland, who had just boarded a Glasgow-bound train at Bishopton when the incident happened, praised how staff had handled it.

Passengers praised ScotRail staff for their handling of the incident, including the driver of the rescue train. Picture: Hayden Sutherland

The digital consultant said: "The train stopped and the lights dimmed.

"Then the driver came on to explain a tree had taken out a power line, and he continued to keep us up to date.

"Staff were profusely apologetic, even though it wasn't their fault.

"They worked above and beyond the call of duty, and ensured everyone got off the train safely.

"Everyone was really, really helpful."

ScotRail tweeted: "The overhead lines are down between Langbank and Bishopton.

"The rescue train is now on-site and we're starting to transferring customers across.

"This service will then travel to Bishopton where customers can continue their journey by replacement bus."