Scotland’s weather: Glasgow Airport reopens after temporarily closing due to snow

Glasgow Airport has reopened after temporarily closing to clear its runway from heavy snow.

Despite the adverse conditions the airport is set to reamin open and operational throughout the rest of the day, and has a winter operations teams on standby.

The runway was forced to close as heavy snow was cleared just after midday.

READ MORE: Scotland’s weather: Warning issued after ‘coldest night for 2 years’

So far only two flights have been cancelled from Glasgow, one to Barra and one to London Heathrow.

Many passenger flights have been delayed as a result of the snow with some expressing their anger at the lack of information available during the adverse weather.

Despite the conditions, the runway has now been opened according to the airport with passengers urged to check the live flight tracker and stay safe if travelling to the airport.