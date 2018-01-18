Scotland’s weather: fresh warning of heavy snow and ice

Motorists and pedestrians across Scotland have been warned to expect heavy and disruptive snowfall on Friday.

A Met Office amber - “be prepared” - weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for areas including Strathclyde, Central, the Lothians, south-west Scotland, Tayside and Fife.

The warning said snow showers would become “heavier and more frequent” early on Friday, continuing “on and off” throughout the day before conditions improve during the late evening. Delays and cancellations are likely, with Transport Scotland advising travellers to plan ahead.

There is also a chance of power cuts, while services such as mobile phone coverage may be affected. Rural communities are particularly at risk, the Met Office said.

In a tweet, Transport Minister Humza Yousaf said that peak-time travel would be “extremely challenging”.

The fresh amber weather warning, which will be in place until 10pm on Friday, comes after the Met Office issued a series of yellow - “be aware” - severe weather warnings which continue until Saturday.

Heavy overnight snow has made travel conditions on many Scottish roads "extremely dangerous". Picture: Ian Georgeson

Temperatures are forecast to plunge on Saturday night, to -6C in places like Braemar, -4C in Glasgow and -3C in Edinburgh.

The agency said up to another 30cm of snow may fall on the highest routes, with 3-7cm at low levels by late on Friday.

It said more drivers could be stranded, as happened on the M74 on Tuesday night.

The warning extends as far east as Edinburgh, with just the east coast and the Northern and Western Isles escaping.

Mr Yousaf said: “There is still a need for motorists to exercise caution on the roads during this period as the weather could well lead to some challenging driving conditions - in particular over higher routes, which may see some heavy snowfall and a higher risk of disruption.

“Motorists will also potentially face significant delays at peak times.

“Our winter maintenance teams are continuing to prepare the trunk road network and stand ready to react to changing conditions, treating roads and helping motorists where required.

“My advice, as always, is to take extra time to plan your journey, listen to police advice and drive to the conditions.”

A separate warning of ice will be in force until 11am on Friday in the Borders and northern England.

Another ice warning covers the western half of Scotland from midnight to 10am on Saturday, where further snow showers are also forecast.

Police said overnight falls had made travel in many parts of the country “extremely dangerous” and lorry drivers should drive with extreme caution.

