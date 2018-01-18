Scotland’s weather: ‘drive with caution’ warning issued

Have your say

Motorists have been urged to drive with “extreme caution” amid wintry conditions in Scotland.

The Met Office amber weather warning of snow and ice ended at 5am and Police Scotland have downgraded their advice to “high risk”.

They said there was a high likelihood of disruption and delays on the roads.

Superintendent Calum Glenny said: “Despite some difficult weather conditions in the Dumfries and Galloway area which caused some disruption, the weather was not as severe as was first forecast.

“Thankfully, a significant number of motorists heeded the warnings which had been issued to avoid travelling on the roads and I’d like to thank them for doing so.”

Police said overnight falls had made travel in many parts of the country “extremely dangerous”, with thousands of pupils set to miss another day of classes as schools in some areas remain shut.

Heavy overnight snow has made travel conditions on many Scottish roads "extremely dangerous". Picture: Ian Georgeson

Drivers are being advised not to use roads in Dumfries and Galloway, East Lothian, Edinburgh, Midlothian, West Lothian, the Scottish Borders, East Ayrshire, South Ayrshire, Renfrewshire, South Lanarkshire and North Lanarkshire. Traffic Scotland has said that congestion on the M8 is already beginning to build.

READ MORE: ‘Avoid travel’: Government warns Scots ahead of heavy snow tonight

Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice, valid until 11am on Thursday, have been issued for:

- Central, Tayside & Fife, including Clackmannanshire, Falkirk, Fife, Perth and Kinross and Stirling

- Highlands and Eilean Siar

- South-west Scotland, Lothian and the Borders, including Dumfries and Galloway, East Lothian, Edinburgh, Midlothian Council, Scottish Borders and West Lothian

- Strathclyde, including Argyll and Bute, East Dunbartonshire, Inverclyde, North Ayrshire, North Lanarkshire, Renfrewshire, West Dunbartonshire, East Ayrshire, East Renfrewshire, South Ayrshire, South Lanarkshire and Glasgow

READ MORE: Major delays expected on Scotland’s roads amid snowfall

A police statement said: “If you do travel, you will experience delays of several hours or more.

“Congestion caused by vehicles may restrict emergency, recovery or winter maintenance vehicles from providing essential assistance or clearing roads.

“Drivers of HGVs should drive with extreme caution and be aware that you may be requested to park at a suitable position by the police.

“No-one should ever place themselves at risk on the road and it may be worth considering making alternative arrangements such as delaying travel until conditions improve or using public transport.”

Scottish Borders Council said no schools would open in its area on Thursday, with 15,000 pupils missing lessons.

There are also a number of schools shut in East Ayrshire, Stirling, Falkirk and Perth and Kinross.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland