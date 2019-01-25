Scotland's weather: Blizzard warning for Saturday night

Have your say

A snow and ice warning has been issued for northern Scotland for tomorrow with blizzards over higher ground.

The yellow - "be aware" - Met Office severe weather warning will be in force from 6pm until noon on Sunday.

Up to 15cm of snow is expected to fall, and up to 5cm at lower levels above 100m.

The return of freezing conditions follows milder weather today after widespread ice and snow problems across parts of Scotland since Tuesday.

The agency warned of potential travel disruption and injury risk on icy roads and pavements.

A spokeswoman said: "Snow and ice is expected across northern Scotland, with blizzards possible on high ground.

"Rain across northern Scotland on Saturday evening will turn increasingly to snow, at first over hills and then down to lower levels through the course of Saturday night.

"Strong northerly winds will lead to blizzard conditions and drifting over high ground, where 10 to 15cm of fresh snow may accumulate.

"At lower levels, 2 to 5cm is possible, mainly inland and above 100m.

"Some transport likely to be affected by snow, leading to potentially longer journey times.

"Icy surfaces on roads and pavements could lead to an increased likelihood of accidents and injuries."