School bus crashes into house in Coatbridge

A schoolbus crashed into a house in Coatbridge following a collision with a passenger car.

The crash took place in the Carnbroe Road area of the North Lanarkshire town shortly after 3pm this afternoon.

Police confirmed in a statement that the driver of the coach and the driver of the car involved in the incident had been treated at the scene for minor injuries.

No pupils were onboard the coach at the time, with police adding that no-one other than the two drivers had been injured.

The road was closed while officers carried out investigations into the incident.

A spokesperson for North Lanarkshire council said: “A bus which had been used earlier today to transport pupils has been involved in an accident. “There were no pupils on the bus at the time of the accident.”