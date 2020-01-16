Ryanair threatens legal action against UK Government over Flybe bailout

Ryanair today threatened legal action against UK ministers if they fail to come clean on their support for struggling rival Flybe.

Chief executive Michael O'Leary gave the UK Government a seven-day ultimatum before launching proceedings over breaching competition laws.

The move comes a day after British Airways' owner reported the UK Government to European Union competition authorities over ministers' intervention to avert Flybe's collapse.

Mr O'Leary demanded Chancellor Sajid Javid revealed what support had been given to Flybe and that a "holiday" from paying air passenger duty be extended to its competitors.

In a letter, he wrote: "Should you fail to confirm these facts within the next seven-day period, please be advised that Ryanair intends to launch proceedings against your Government for breach of UK and EU competition law, and breach of state aid rules."

Mr O'Leary also disputed ministers' claim that Flybe remained viable and said a bailout would be for the "sole benefit" of its "billionaire owners Delta Airlines, Sir Richard Branson and Cyrus Capital".

He said the Flybe business model was not profitable nor viable and had "lurched from failure to failure repeatedly over the last 20 years".