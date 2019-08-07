Ryanair pilots vote to strike as travel chaos looms for UK holidaymakers

Ryanair pilots across the UK are set to go on strike later this month in a move that could cause major disruption to holidaymakers.

The British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) has set strike dates following an industrial ballot that closed today.

Pilots are set to strike from midnight to midnight on 23 August and again on 4 September.

READ MORE: Scottish woman's terror after British Airways plane evacuated on landing

The union said 80 per cent of those balloted had voted in favour of strike action on a 72 per cent turnout.

A statement from BALPA said: "Decades of Ryanair refusing to deal with unions has resulted in two things.

"Firstly, a management that apparently doesn't understand how to work with unions and secondly a company that doesn't have a number of standard agreements that any union would reasonably expect in any workplace.

"That is why our claim includes many issues, including pensions, loss of licence insurance, maternity benefits, allowances and a fair, transport and consistent pay structure.

"We have made no progress with Ryanair management on any of those areas at all, seemingly because Ryanair management cannot understand how to go about working with us constructively, or how to negotiate. Ryanair has made no offer to Balpa in respect of its pilots."

Balpa's general secretary Brian Strutton said: "We have had no formal offer from Ryanair and it is imperative that we resolve this dispute urgently to avoid strike action. No pilot wants to spoil the public's travel plans, but at the moment it seems we have no choice."

Balpa members at British Airways have also voted to take industrial action in a separate dispute over pay.

Talks between the union and the airline will be held on Thursday under the chairmanship of the conciliation service Acas.

READ MORE: Pilots take evasive action after lasers target planes landing at Scottish airport