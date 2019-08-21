Ryanair pilots confirm strike to go ahead tomorrow in major disruption for UK holidaymakers

UK pilots employed by Ryanair will strike tomorrow and Friday after last-minute talks have collapsed.

The British Airline Pilots' Association (Balpa) have confirmed tonight that negotiations with the airline operator have failed to reach an outcome to prevent strikes.

BALPA general secretary Brian Strutton said: “Ryanair foolishly tried to stop our strike in the High Court today and failed.

"Despite that, we extended an olive branch to Ryanair as a way of getting back around the table and calling off strikes over the next two days.

"We are extremely disappointed that Ryanair have taken such a belligerent and negative stance. We have become used to their macho posturing, but sadly it is their passengers who will pay the price for Ryanair’s attitude.”

The outcome is likely to spell major disruption for UK holidaymakers, with the possibility of widespread delays or cancellation of flights across Scotland and the UK.

Adam French, consumer rights expert at Which?, said after the decision: "The threat of more travel chaos over this busy bank holiday weekend will be a crushing blow for passengers who are likely to have spent weeks worrying about whether their holiday flights will take off.

"Ryanair now needs to take every possible step to minimise disruption by informing passengers likely to be affected and offering refunds or alternative transport as required by law in the event of cancellation - if necessary, on other airlines.

"The airline already has a track record of trying to shirk its responsibility to pay compensation to passengers when strikes by its staff go ahead, so we would expect the aviation regulator to step in and take strong action at the first sign of the airline trying to fob off its customers."

Ryanair had earlier today lost a High Court bid to block the ability of UK pilots to strike.

Mr Strutton said: "Ryanair was foolish to bring this into the High Court rather than the negotiating room.

"We offered to meet Ryanair management at Acas to negotiate a resolution, but instead they attempted a legal bludgeon. That's backfired.

"However, we are clear that we want to settle the dispute and bring about a change in Ryanair for the better.

"Pilots in Ryanair are seeking the same kind of policies and agreements that exist in other airlines – our demands are not unreasonable."

A second round of strike dates have also been set for next month.

Paul Gott QC, for Ryanair, told Mrs Justice Lambert during the hearing that strike action could be "enormously disruptive", and Ryanair would suffer "significant reputational" damage.

Mr Gott submitted that Balpa had not conducted a ballot that complied with the requirements of labour relations legislation.

But Mr Strutton said: "We want to address issues like pensions; loss of licence insurance; maternity benefits; allowances; and harmonise pay across the UK in a fair, transparent, and consistent structure.

“We hope that Ryanair will take up our offer of a way forward this evening so we can call off this action. We urge Ryanair to change their attitude to dealing with us, and adopt a constructive approach.

“In the event that Ryanair rejects our overture and therefore the action over the next two days does go ahead, we apologise to the passengers who will be affected. Such action could have been avoided if Ryanair adopts a different approach.”