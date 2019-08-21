Ryanair pilot strike could go ahead tomorrow and Friday after airline loses court bid

Ryanair has lost a High Court bid in London to block strikes by its UK pilots.

In a result that leaves a potential strike by pilots tomorrow and Friday hanging in the balance, Ryanair's application was rejected by Mrs Justice Lambert.

The British Airline Pilots' Association (Balpa) said it had responded to their legal victory by "offering an olive branch to Ryanair - a framework to allow constructive negotiations to take place and if agreed by Ryanair will avoid the need for strikes".

Balpa general secretary Brian Strutton said: "Ryanair was foolish to bring this into the High Court rather than the negotiating room.

"We offered to meet Ryanair management at Acas to negotiate a resolution, but instead they attempted a legal bludgeon. That's backfired.

"However, we are clear that we want to settle the dispute and bring about a change in Ryanair for the better."

Pilots in Ryanair are seeking the same kind of policies and agreements that exist in other airlines – our demands are not unreasonable.

"We want to address issues like pensions; loss of licence insurance; maternity benefits; allowances; and harmonise pay across the UK in a fair, transparent, and consistent structure.

“We hope that Ryanair will take up our offer of a way forward this evening so we can call off this action. We urge Ryanair to change their attitude to dealing with us, and adopt a constructive approach.

“In the event that Ryanair rejects our overture and therefore the action over the next two days does go ahead, we apologise to the passengers who will be affected. Such action could have been avoided if Ryanair adopts a different approach.”