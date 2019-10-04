Ryanair passengers being 'denied' compensation after airline quits complaints body

Ryanair customers will find it harder to get compensation from the low-cost airline, according to a new report, after the carrier quit a complaints body.

The voluntary aviation disputes scheme no longer counts Ryanair as a member.

A Ryanair flight comes in to land

The move comes after the budget airline received more than 14,000 complaints and was forced to pay £3.6 million in handling fees and compensation last year.

READ MORE: Scottish passengers stuck for 12 hours on Edinburgh-bound Ryanair flight had to pay for water

Consumer champion Which? has said with Ryanair's cases now solely dealt with by the Civil Aviation Authority, the number of disputes had plummeted to just 553 in the first quarter of this year.

Only 87 of those have been resolved, leaving customers frustrated and out of pocket.

Which? calling for the aviation sector to have a single mandatory resolution scheme that handles complaints swiftly and “has real teeth”.

Two Ryanair flights waiting on the tarmac

The consumer body said Ryanair’s decision to leave Aviation ADR – one of two non-mandatory complaints bodies – at the end of November last year is set to potentially save Ryanair millions, but could leave passengers struggling to get compensation.

READ MORE: Ryanair chief blames Brexit as profits plunge amid rises in fuel and staff costs

The majority of the largest airlines flying from the UK are signed up to one of two UK schemes, Aviation ADR or CEDR.

While both have been authorised to handle escalated passenger complaints since 2016, neither is mandatory.

Ryanair was contacted by The Scotsman, but did not comment.