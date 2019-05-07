Ryanair flight from Scotland to Lisbon diverted after mid-air emergency

It is the second RyanAir flight of the day to declare an emergency mid-flight.
It is the second RyanAir flight of the day to declare an emergency mid-flight.
0
Have your say

A Ryanair flight from Edinburgh to Lisbon has been diverted following a medical emergency on-board.

Flight FR6461 departed from the Scottish capital on the morning of Tuesday 7 May before being diverted to Dublin around 09:30am. The flight landed safely with no issues.

Ryanair has been contacted for comment.

This is the second emergency incident declared by the budget airline on Tuesday.

Earlier, a Ryanair flight from Edinburgh to Malta landed in Eindhoven after a similar incident.

More to follow...