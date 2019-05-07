Ryanair flight from Edinburgh to Malta declares mid-air emergency

A flight that set off to Malta from Edinburgh this morning declared a mid-air emergency and had to be diverted to the Netherlands.

The Ryanair FR6695 flight touched down at Eindhoven airport after setting off from Edinburgh Airport at 7am today. It was due to land in Luqa at 11.50pm.

The emergency situation was due to a passenger becoming unwell on board and requiring medical assistance.

In a statement, Ryanair said: "This flight from Edinburgh to Malta (7 May) diverted to Eindhoven after a customer became ill on board. The crew called ahead to request medical assistance, the aircraft landed normally and the customer disembarked and was met by medics for further treatment. The aircraft will depart for Malta shortly.

"Ryanair apologises to all customers for this short delay.”



Later in the day, around 9.30am another Ryanair plane had to be diverted. Flight FR6461 from Edinburgh to Lisbon was forced to land in Dublin following a medical emergency on-board.

