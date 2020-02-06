Rush hour delays as trains disrupted in Edinburgh and Bathgate

Have your say

Overhead wires were damaged.

Rail passengers faced disruption in Edinburgh this morning over damage to overhead electric wires in Bathgate.

Passengers have been delayed.

The problem caused delays at stations between Edinburgh and Helensburgh Central via Airdrie.

Stations affected include Bathgate, Livingston North, Uphall, Newbridge, Haymarket and Edinburgh Waverley.

At these stations passengers were directed to use their Scotrail tickets on First Bus service 25.

Scotrail tickets were also valid on trams at Edinburgh Park, Haymarket and Edinburgh Waverley.

The damaged wires have now been fixed and disruption has been cleared.

Scotrail issued an announcement on Twitter at 6am: "We have received reports of damage to the overhead lines in the Bathgate area. We will update you once we have more information from our staff on the ground."

The disruption was cleared at 7.50am after the wires were fixed by Network Rail.