Rush hour delays after tram and bus collide in Edinburgh's West End

A bus and tram have collided in Edinburgh's West End this evening.

The collision happened westbound on Atholl Place at the junction with Atholl Crescent.

The collision between a bus and tram this evening.

A picture sent to the Evening News shows the Lothian bus and tram side by side at the junction following the crash.

There are not thought to be any serious injuries and police said they were not called to the incident.

Edinburgh Travel News warned drivers to expect delays and possible diversions to westbound buses. The council-run twitter account has since reported that the incident is now over.