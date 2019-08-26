Rubble falls from bridge carrying M9 on to road near Kirkliston

A stretch of road just outside of Edinburgh has been closed off for an emergency bridge inspection today.

The B800 road has been closed between the A89 and Lochend Road, just south of Kirkliston.

Pictures posted on twitter by Chris Brodley show a patch of concrete on the underside of the bridge which appears to have crumbled away, leaving some rubble on the road below.

Transport Scotland's operating company, Amey, is responsible for the bridge carrying the M9.

Tom Wallace, Amey account manager for the Scottish South East Trunk Road Unit, said: “A concrete defect has been reported on the M9 J1 northbound River Almond Bridge and traffic management has been put in place; a temporary diversion is also in place on the B800 directly below the bridge deck.

The underside of the bridge carrying the M9 over the B800. Pic: Chris Brodley.

“The defect poses no risk to the travelling public, but we are treating this work as an urgent repair to ensure that these routes can be fully re-opened as soon as possible.”

A tweet posted by Edinburgh Travel News, which is run by members of the council's roads team, confirmed the B800 road closure and said that bus diversions are in place as a result of the bridge inspection.

A council spokeswoman confirmed the road has been closed while Transport Scotland works to ensure the area is made safe.