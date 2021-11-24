The two-vehicle road crash happened on the A9 at Ousdale, Sutherland at around 1.30pm on Monday November, 22.

The collision involved an orange coloured Vauxhall Corsa and a silver coloured Kia Sportage.

Emergency services attended and the driver of the Corsa, was taken to Raigmore Hospital.

The male driver of the Kia Sportage was uninjured, however, the female passenger was also taken to hospital. She has since been released.

Officers would like to speak to the occupants of a white van with Arnold Clark livery which was driving south at the time of the collision.

Officers believe the driver may have seen the collision and could have information which would assist the investigation.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1648 of 22 November, 2021.

"In particular, if you have a dash cam device and were in the area around the time of the incident, please check your footage as you could have captured an image which could assist officers enquiries.”

