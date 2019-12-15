Road closed after lorry hits Camelon railway bridge

Have your say

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area around the Three Bridges roundabout on Glasgow Road, Camelon, after a lorry hit the railway bridge there this morning.

Local diversions are in place following the incident, which happened around 11am, and the road is closed in both directions.

Motorists driving to Falkirk from Bonnybridge or Denny are advised to go via Lochlands Industrial Estate and then on to Stirling Road.

The incident is latest in a string of lorry collisions at the bridge.

Police say they will issue an update when the road has re-opened.