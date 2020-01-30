Road campaigners demand 'permanent solution' after another landslip forces 60-mile diversion

Campaigners have renewed their call for a “permanent solution” to keep the Rest and Be Thankful open after another major landslide closed the mountain pass.

More than 1,000 tonnes of material engulfed the A83 main route between Glasgow and Campbeltown.

Traffic has been switched to the established diversion route, the parallel Old Military Road lower in the glen.

But before the alternative route was opened at 11am on Thursday after safety checks, drivers faced a detour of up to 59 miles via Crianlarich.

The landslip overnight on Wednesday happened east of an area covered by debris fences and catch pits.

Bear Scotland, which maintains the road for Transport Scotland, said the clear-up operation would continue into Friday.

Yet another landslip at the site has forced a diversion. Picture: Twitter

It said the landslide appeared to have been triggered by a landslip in the forested area high above the road after over 86mm of rain fell in two days.

Permanent solution

Bear Scotland north west manager Eddie Ross said: “Safety is our top priority and we’re doing all we can to assess the slope and the extent of the debris from the steep hillside above the carriageway.

“We thank the local community and road users for their patience, and assure them we’re doing everything we can to address the landslip as quickly and safely as we can.”

However, the Argyll First campaign group said the latest incident underlined the need to solve the problem.

It said a 10,000-signature petition backed by more than 400 local businesses was submitted to MSPs in 2014, urging the Scottish Government to ensure a “permanent solution” so the “vital lifeline route is not closed because of landslides”.

Tunnel or flyover

Argyll and Bute Conservative councillor Donald Kelly said options could include a tunnel or flyover.

He said: “This seems to have slipped. Nowhere else in Scotland has to put up with this.”

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “We remain committed to reducing the risk of landslide impacts, helping to ensure Argyll remains open for business.”

It said £13.3 million of measures had helped keep the road open for some 48 days when it would otherwise have closed, while further catch pits were being considered.