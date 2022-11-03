RMT to stage ScotRail strikes every Friday and Saturday until Christmas
The Rail, Maritime and Transport union has announced strikes on Sat November 19 and then on every Friday and Saturday till Christmas.
The significant escalation of the long-running pay dispute comes ahead of a meeting between the union and ScotRail on Friday.
It follows two one-day strikes which brought almost the entire ScotRail network to a halt.
