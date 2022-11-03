News you can trust since 1817
RMT to stage ScotRail strikes every Friday and Saturday until Christmas

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union has announced strikes on Sat November 19 and then on every Friday and Saturday till Christmas.

By Alastair Dalton
4 minutes ago
The RMT has already staged two one-day strikes at ScotRail as part of its long-running pay dispute
The significant escalation of the long-running pay dispute comes ahead of a meeting between the union and ScotRail on Friday.

It follows two one-day strikes which brought almost the entire ScotRail network to a halt.

