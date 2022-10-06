The undisclosed offer is believed to have been put to the union on Tuesday in the latest of a series of talks between the two sides.

The RMT has rejected a 5 per cent offer and other improvements which is very similar to the deal accepted by ScotRail’s train drivers in July.

It has called a one-day stoppage for Monday, as The Scotsman was first to report, which is expected to halt many trains outside the Glasgow area which depend on RMT members.

The RMT has threatened a one-day strike and indefinite overtime ban from next week. Picture: John Devlin

They include train conductors and ticket examiners, station staff and cleaners.

Most trains in and around Scotland’s largest city are controlled by drivers so are likely to be unaffected by the action.

The RMT has also announced an overtime ban from Friday October 14, although it remains unclear what impact that might have on services

The dispute is separate from one involving RMT members at Network Rail and English-based train firms including cross-Border operators like LNER and Avanti West Coast.