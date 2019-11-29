Rail workers in Scotland 'narrowly avoid' 125mph train

Rail workers in Scotland "narrowly avoided" being hit by a train travelling at 125mph.
The near-miss happened as track engineers inspected a section of the West Coast mainline, near Kirtlebridge in Dumfries and Galloway on 14 November.
There were no injuries but the Government's Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) has is conducting an investigation.
In a statement, the RAIB said: "At around 09:02 hrs on 14 November 2019, a group of track workers undertaking a track inspection narrowly avoided being struck by a train travelling at around 125 mph (200 km/h), south of Kirtlebridge, on the West Coast mainline. There were no injuries.
"We have undertaken a preliminary examination into the circumstances surrounding this incident. Having assessed the evidence which has been gathered to date, we have decided to publish a safety digest."