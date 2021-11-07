Network Rail has announced that delays and cancellations are to be expected as a tree is blocking the railway affecting the Aberdeen to Glasgow route.

Network Rail Scotland staff are on the scene at Portlethen, 7 miles south of Aberdeen, on Sunday morning after a tree fell on the tracks blocking the railway between Aberdeen to Glasgow.

The disruption is expected until 2pm on Sunday, according to ScotRail.

Posting on their twitter account on Thursday morning, ScotRail tweeted: “A tree is blocking the railway, @NetworkRailSCOT staff are on the scene at Portlethen but delays and cancelations are expected.

"Until it is all clear of the line, service will not be able to run through the station.”

A Network Rail Scotland spokesperson said: “A tree is blocking the railway affecting the Aberdeen - Glasgow route.

"Staff are on the scene at Portlethen but delays and cancellations are expected.”

