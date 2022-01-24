Rail fares in Scotland soar by far more than cost of filling up car, union reveals

From today, Scottish peak and off-peak regulated fares are to go up by another 3.8 per cent, with peak prices rocketing by 38 per cent since the start of 2012.

However, the increase for cross-border operators like LNER will not happen until March.

Meanwhile, the price of petrol has gone up by only 8.6 per cent during the same period, the RMT said.

Rail fare prices are going up from today. Picture: Michael Gillen

Mike Lynch, the union’s general secretary, said: “We already have a cost-of-living crisis and now there is a climate cost to latest Scottish rail fare hikes, which will deter people from using rail, especially when we know the price of using rail has risen four times more quickly than the cost of petrol in the last decade.”

The latest rise comes ahead of ScotRail’s proposed closures of three ticket offices – Cartsdyke, Clydebank and Woodhall – and the reduction in opening hours of more than 100 others across the network.

“Rising fares, fewer services and cuts to ticket offices and safety critical rail infrastructure means ScotRail passengers will be paying more for less,” Mr Lynch said.

“On the one hand, the Scottish Government has said it wants to reduce the distances travelled by car for a healthier, fairer and greener Scotland yet, at the same time, it is increasing rail fares during a cost-of-living crisis and presiding over proposals to reduce ticket office hours by a third, slash services by more than 10 per cent and significantly cut funding for rail infrastructure.”.”

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said they “know that any increase in fares is unwelcome for passengers, however, the changes we are implementing this year are essential to our wider recovery plans”.

“We know that there is much work to be done in encouraging people back to rail if we are to achieve our net zero targets,” the spokesperson said.

“That is why we have instructed ScotRail to identify ways to encourage increased demand at the right time, in the right place, as we continue to recover from the pandemic.”