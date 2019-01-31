Rail disruption as Scotland records lowest temperature for seven years

Have your say

A busy rail line between Edinburgh and Glasgow was closed by signalling faults today as wintry conditions posed hazardous travelling conditions across Scotland

The route via Bathgate and Airdrie was shut, with passengers forced to switch to alternative lines between the cities.

Around 20 services were cancelled or delayed.

Further disruption was caused by a train breaking down at Hyndland, in the west end of Glasgow, at one of the busiest points on the Scottish network.

Fog was hampering drivers on the Queensferry Crossing over the Forth between Fife and Edinburgh.

Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing in Highlands today and plunge again to -10C in Braemar, -9C in Aviemore, -5C in Glasgow and -4C in Edinburgh.

BBC Scotland Weather tweeted it had fallen to -14.4C in Braemar last night - the lowest UK temperature for seven years

ScotRail said the cause of the signalling fault at Caldercruix in North Lanarkshire was being investigated, with engineers en route.

It said Milngavie-Edinburgh on the line had been suspended.

Helensburgh-Edinburgh services were being terminated/started from Airdrie.

Replacement buses have been arranged for Balloch, Dumbarton Central and Airdrie.

Passengers could also use their train tickets on First Bus services between Bathgate and Edinburgh.

ScotRail the Hyndland train broke down due to a loss of air, which disrupted services through Glasgow Central and Queen Street low level stations.

It said the train was back at the depot with the cause of the fault under investigation.

A spokesperson for the ScotRail Alliance, which includes track and signalling body Network Rail, said: “We’re sorry to customers who experienced disruption to their journey this morning.

"Anyone delayed by 30 minutes or more is entitled to claim money back through our Delay Repay guarantee.

"Just keep hold of your ticket and claim on the ScotRail website or mobile app.”