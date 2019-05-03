Rail delays could hit services through Falkirk

Rail passengers face delays after a train broke down between Bridge of Allan and Dunblane.

ScotRail advised this afternoon that services running through these stations will be delayed or revised.

Staff are currently trying to sort the fault and the rail company said it would provide more information when available.

Services between Glasgow Queen Street and Dunblane/Aberdeen and Edinburgh and Dunblane/Aberdeen will be delayed or revised. A A crew is continuing to work on the ground and have the broken down train moved as quickly as possible.