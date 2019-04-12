Queensferry Crossing hit with ‘significant’ delays after breakdown

Rush hour commuters travelling home across the Queensferry Crossing this afternoon have been hit with lengthy delays after a vehicle break down.

On the north bound M80 approach to the bridge a broken down car is causing traffic to back up.

Police Scotland sent officers to the scene around 16:30 on Friday and the force warned drivers to expect “significant delays.” Meanwhile, an accident on the west bound side of the Edinburgh City Bypass near the Straiton junction has caused tailbacks towards Dreghorn.

