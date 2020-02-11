Queensferry Crossing: Here's why the Forth Road Bridge cannott be opened to motorists today

Many have asked why the Forth Road Bridge cannot be opened to drivers in the event of the Queensferry Crossing being closed

The bridge is likely to remain closed in to tomorrow

The Queensferry Crossing may remain shut until Wednesday due to severe weather, with eight cars damaged in the "unique conditions".

Operator Amey said the key route would be closed until further notice as a safety precaution due to ice falling from the cables.

Motorists travelling southbound were advised to divert via the A985 to the Kincardine Bridge and the M9, and the reverse for northbound traffic.

Michael Matheson MSP says that repairs and increased public transport on the Forth Road Bridge mean it cannot open to motorists today

Mark Arndt, of Forth Bridges Unit with Amey, told BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland that the closure was caused by a "unique set of weather conditions".

Speaking to Radio Forth News, Transport Secretary, Michael Matheson MSP said: “The reason that the Forth Road Bridge can’t be used at present time is because one of the carriageways is being completely refurbished so its being dug up, the linkspans between the joints have been removed as well so there's gaps.

“The other part of the bridge is used as a public transport corridor for bus and public transport providers, because the Queensferry Crossing has been closed the provision of bus services in the public transport corridor have been increased by some 50 per cent to help to support people in getting into Edinburgh and Fife, therefore if it was open to general car use it would compromise the ability to provide that additional public transport provision that was arranged this morning and will remain in place while the bridge is closed at the present time.

“Because of the work it has undertaken and the public transport provision it has not been possible for it to be opened today.”