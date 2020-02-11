Queensferry Crossing: Delays of over an hour reported via Kincardine Bridge diversion route

Have your say

Long delays are building on the diversion route set up following the closure of the Queensferry Crossing during the evening rush hour.

Traffic Scotland are reporting of delays well in excess of an hour in the northbound approach to Kincardine Bridge this evening.

The Queensferry Crossing will remain shut until Wednesday due to severe weather, transport secretary Michael Matheson has confirmed.

It closed on Monday evening after a build up of ice fell on to several motorists' cars.

Up to eight vehicles were damaged as a result of the ice falls, but there were not thought to have been any major injuries.

Scotrail has put extra services in place to assist with problems caused by the road bridge's closure.

Traffic Scotland tweeted of the delays: "Northbound via A985 approx 1 hr 15 mins to #M90 J3 To Kinross 1 hr 40 mins

"Southbound queuing at Kincardine Br - time approx 50 min."