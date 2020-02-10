Queensferry Crossing: Complete closure tonight

Have your say

The Queensferry Cossing is now closed in BOTH directions.

The main artery from Fife across the Forth shut both north and south this evening because of adverse weather conditions as Scotland battles the impact of Storm Ciara.

There were reports of snow and sleet falling from the towers, causing a danger to passing cars.

That closed the southbound carriage – and tonight, it also closed the northbound.

The Forth Bridges – the official account for the crossing and the Forth Road Bridge – tweeted: “We’ve now observed falls of snow and ice onto the northbound carriageway, so the bridge will remain closed in both directions until visual inspections can be carried out tomorrow to confirm it is safe to reopen.”

Closure will mean huge problems for commuters in Tuesday’s rush hour.

Drivers heading south already face a long detour via the Kincardine Bridge and on to the M9 in order to reach Edinburgh and beyond. And if the northbound lanes remain closed, it will impact on many people who wpork in the Kingdom.

Traffic Scotland will check conditions overnight before making a final decision.

It stated:: The situation will be monitored overnight and re-evaluated.

“However it is currently highly likely to remain closed through morning peak.”

The Forth Road Bridge is also NOT an option.

Calls for it to be used were rejected by authorities.

The bridge – which is a public transport corridor for buses and taxis – remains open, but cannot take additional traffic due to major maintenance works currently underway.

It is also not possible to open up the emergency access from the M90 to the Forth Road Bridge at very short notice.

Edinburgh Airport also advised anyone catching a flight on Tuesday to leave plenty of time for their extended journey to the airport.

Train services from all key Fife stations are expected to be busy tomorrow.