Queensferry Crossing closure: Lorry driver carrying mobile home left stranded

A lorry driver delivering a mobile home to a holiday park in Fife has been left stranded at the closed Queensferry Crossing.

The bridge over the Forth is likely to stay shut to traffic until Wednesday while engineers investigate falling ice due to the stormy conditions.

Stephen Brooks arrived at the Edinburgh side of the bridge at around 9.30am on Tuesday while transporting the prefabricated building. Picture: PA

Stephen Brooks arrived at the Edinburgh side of the bridge at around 9.30am on Tuesday while transporting the prefabricated building from the SEC in Glasgow to Pettycur Bay Holiday Park in Kinghorn.

The 44-year-old of Hull, East Yorkshire, can only carry the abnormal load along a route that has been agreed with Police Scotland, meaning he could be stuck there until the crossing reopens.

He told the PA news agency: "I loaded this morning at the SEC going to the Pettycur Bay Holiday Park.

Queensferry Crossing closed on Monday night. Picture: TSPL

"If you were where I am at the bridge you could see it from here.

"I'm not annoyed, it's part and parcel of doing abnormal loads. I totally understand why the bridge is closed. So I'm not annoyed - yet - speak to me again at tea time."

It is the first time the £1.35 billion bridge has been closed since it opened in 2017.

The driver's employer, TH Crawforth Transport, is trying to get an urgent alteration to the agreed route.

This could prove difficult as arrangements for transporting the wide-load are not readily available.