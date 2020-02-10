Queensferry Crossing closed southbound due to 'risk of falling ice and snow' from bridge cables

The Queensferry Crossing has been closed southbound due to adverse weather conditions this evening.

Traffic Scotland, the Police Scotland Control Rooms and Forth Bridges twitter accounts have all posted about the closure.

The Police Scotland Control Rooms twitter account said: "ROAD CLOSURE - #QueensferryCrossing is currently closed southbound until further notice.

"There is no diversion over the Forth Road Bridge. Please use an alternative route. Thank you in advance, for your patience."

Traffic Scotland said: "The Queensferry Crossing is closed S/B due to adverse weather issues."

The Forth Bridges official twitter page said: "The Queensferry Crossing is closed southbound until further notice as a safety precaution due to risk of falling ice and snow.

Diversions have been put in place. Pic: Traffic Scotland

"It's a precautionary measure due to risk of falling ice and snow from the cables."

Traffic Scotland said the northbound side of the bridge remains open and diversions are in place on the A985 road via the Kincardine Bridge.

Previously, the Evening News and Scotsman reported that the Scottish Government pledged to to fit ice sensors to the bridge to alert engineers to the hazard of ice build up on the cables.

It came after incidents in March last year in which falling ice had resulted in three car windscreens being smashed. Scottish Conservative Lothian MSP Miles Briggs has been especially vocal on the need to fit the sensors.

The lane closure comes in the wake of Storm Ciara sweeping across Scotland and bringing high winds, ran and blizzard conditions.

A Met Office yellow 'be aware' warning for wind and snow is in place for the Edinburgh area on Monday and Tuesday, with snow and ice possible on Wednesday.

Transport Scotland has also been contacted for more details.

