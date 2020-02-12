Queensferry Crossing: Bridge to remain closed on Wednesday morning as weather warning enters third day

Queensferry Crossing is still closed to motorists this morning after ice fell from cables.

Queensferry Crossing will remain closed on Thursday morning as a yellow weather warning for snow and ice stretches into its third day.

Queensferry Crossing is still closed to motorists this morning after ice fell from cables.

The £1.35 billion bridge was initially scheduled to shut so manual inspections could be carried out around 8:30pm on Monday 10 February, but shut early in both directions during peak hours.

It was closed due to the danger of falling ice and snow from bridge cables in the wake of Storm Ciara.

At least eight drivers suffered damage to their vehicles from falling ice before the bridge’s southbound lanes were closed to all traffic at 5:35pm on Monday.

Our immediate priority is the safety of bridge users,” said the Traffic Scotland spokesperson.

"We remain focused on that while we assess the situation to enable the bridge to re-open as soon as possible. Any wider investigations can take place once the bridge is re-opened.”

"Due to a unique set of weather circumstances the bridge will remain closed and a further update will be provided during the course of Tuesday [February 11[. We are working with public transport partners to strengthen their services, where feasible."

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson defended the lack of action to stop ice falling from the Queensferry Crossing after the bridge was closed.

Speaking on the BBC's Good Morning Scotland, Matheson said the bridge's designers were planning on installing ice sensors on to the structure "in the coming months" but no contract had yet been awarded for the work to be done.

Martin Aitchison said he got a "fright" when the ice "banged" down on to his Vauxhall work van, damaging the corner of the windscreen.

Speaking to the Evening News on Monday night, Mr Aitchison said: "I was going southbound when there was a huge bang and the windscreen has blown. I drove on another 200-300 yards and stopped just behind an Amey truck. The guy who was there started pointing up at the bridge."

Many motorists have asked why the Forth Road Bridge cannot be opened to drivers in the event of the Queenferry Crossing being closed and yesterday the Transport Secretary gave the answer.

Speaking to Radio Forth News, Transport Secretary, Michael Matheson MSP said: “The reason that the Forth Road Bridge can’t be used at present time is because one of the carriageways is being completely refurbished so its being dug up, the linkspans between the joints have been removed as well so there's gaps.

“The other part of the bridge is used as a public transport corridor for bus and public transport providers, because the Queensferry Crossing has been closed the provision of bus services in the public transport corridor have been increased by some 50 per cent to help to support people in getting into Edinburgh and Fife, therefore if it was open to general car use it would compromise the ability to provide that additional public transport provision that was arranged this morning and will remain in place while the bridge is closed at the present time.

“Because of the work it has undertaken and the public transport provision it has not been possible for it to be opened today.”

Motorists have been warned to brace for major disruption, with a lengthy diversion required for those travelling by car between Fife and Edinburgh as the Crossing remains closed.

Drivers travelling southbound have been advised to divert via the A985 to the Kincardine Bridge and the M9, and the reverse for northbound traffic.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice issued by experts at the Met Office enters its third day today.

It is in place until midday.