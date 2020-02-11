Queensferry Crossing: Bridge to remain closed on Tuesday until further notice

The Queensferry Crossing will remain shut in both directions during peak hour this morning as the risk of falling ice and snow from bridge cables in the wake of Storm Ciara continues.

The £1.35 billion bridge initially shut so manual inspections could be carried out around 8:30pm on Monday.

Traffic Scotland confirmed around 6am on Tuesday morning that the vital commuter crossing was closed.

Motorists were warned to brace for major disruption, with a lengthy diversion required for those travelling by car between Fife and Edinburgh.

Drivers travelling southbound have been advised to divert via the A985 to the Kincardine Bridge and the M9, and the reverse for northbound traffic.

The Queensferry Crossing has been closed since Monday night. Picture: Michael Gillen

At least eight drivers suffered damage to their vehicles from falling ice before the bridge’s southbound lanes were closed to all traffic at 5:35pm on Monday.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said:

"The Deputy First Minister and Transport Secretary were briefed on the closure of the Queensferry Crossing



"They have been brought up to date on the efforts of the operating company who are constantly monitoring the structure.



"Our immediate priority is the safety of bridge users and we remain focused on that while we assess the situation to enable the bridge to re-open as soon as possible. Any wider investigations can take place once the bridge is re-opened.



"Due to a unique set of weather circumstances the bridge will remain closed and a further update will be provided during the course of Tuesday (February 11th). We are working with public transport partners to strengthen their services, where feasible."