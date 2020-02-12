The major commuter route has been closed since Monday.

The Queensferry Crossing has reopened to traffic.

Queensferry Crossing: Bridge reopens to traffic following closure due to falling ice

The bridge reopened at 10:45am today, with operators and weather forecasters now confident that the risk of ice and snow accumulating and falling from the cables has passed.

Operating company Amey have been continually monitoring the bridge since it was closed to traffic on Monday, working closely with weather forecasters and other operational partners to build a more accurate understanding of the specific processes that led to snow and ice accumulating and then falling from the cables. They are now confident that it is safe to reopen the bridge.

Mark Arndt, Account Director for operating company Amey, said: “We thank drivers for their patience and understanding during this closure. Safety had to come first, however the data we have gathered has improved our understanding of the issue and will help us to improve predictions and refine operating procedures in future.”

The £1.35 billion bridge was initially scheduled to shut so manual inspections could be carried out around 8:30pm on Monday 10 February, but shut early in both directions during peak hours.

More wintry weather is forecast, however proactive monitoring of the bridge will continue throughout this period.

It was closed due to the danger of falling ice and snow from bridge cables in the wake of Storm Ciara.

At least eight drivers suffered damage to their vehicles from falling ice before the bridge’s southbound lanes were closed to all traffic at 5:35pm on Monday.

Martin Aitchison said he got a "fright" when the ice "banged" down on to his Vauxhall work van, damaging the corner of the windscreen.

Many motorists have asked why the Forth Road Bridge cannot be opened to drivers in the event of the Queenferry Crossing being closed and yesterday the Transport Secretary gave the answer.

Speaking to Radio Forth News, Transport Secretary, Michael Matheson MSP said: “The reason that the Forth Road Bridge can’t be used at present time is because one of the carriageways is being completely refurbished so its being dug up, the linkspans between the joints have been removed as well so there's gaps.