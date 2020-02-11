Queensferry Crossing: Bridge remains closed on Tuesday morning after latest update

The Queensferry Crossing will remain shut in both directions during peak hour this morning as the risk of falling ice and snow from bridge cables in the wake of Storm Ciara continues.

The £1.35 billion bridge initially shut so manual inspections could be carried out around 8:30pm on Monday.

Traffic Scotland confirmed around 6am on Tuesday morning that the vital commuter crossing was closed.

Motorists were warned to brace for major disruption, with a lengthy diversion required for those travelling by car between Fife and Edinburgh.

Drivers travelling southbound have been advised to divert via the A985 to the Kincardine Bridge and the M9, and the reverse for northbound traffic.

The Queensferry Crossing has been closed since Monday night. Picture: Michael Gillen

At least eight drivers suffered damage to their vehicles from falling ice before the bridge’s southbound lanes were closed to all traffic at 5:35pm on Monday.