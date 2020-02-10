Queensferry Crossing: Bridge now closed in both directions due to risk of falling ice

The Queensferry Crossing has now been closed in both directions due to adverse weather conditions and the risk of falling ice and snow from bridge cables.

Commuters who normally use the southbound route have been warned to plan ahead with Traffic Scotland stating that they could face a 26-mile, 50 minute diversion via Kincardine Bridge due to the closure.

Traffic Scotland, the Police Scotland Control Rooms and Forth Bridges twitter accounts all posted about the closure, warning that the risk of lumps of snow and ice falling on the carriageway has increased due to the extreme weather.

The Police Scotland Control Rooms twitter account stating: "ROAD CLOSURE - #QueensferryCrossing is currently closed southbound until further notice.

"There is no diversion over the Forth Road Bridge. Please use an alternative route. Thank you in advance, for your patience."

Traffic Scotland has since tweeted that both of the northbound and southbound lanes are now closed until further notice.

Diversions have been put in place. Pic: Traffic Scotland

Earlier on this evening the Forth Bridges official twitter page said the closure was a "precautionary measure due to risk of falling ice and snow from the cables."

A number of motorists have already been tweeting on the Police Scotland Control Rooms thread about lumps of snow and ice falling on the carriageway.

One, Marney Ackroyd, said: "There was lumps of snow falling on the carriage way, cracked the windscreen on the car in front of me."

Another, Cameron Aitchison, said: "Ice falling from bridge and hitting cars driving across."

Traffic Scotland said the northbound side of the bridge remains open and diversions are in place on the A985 road via the Kincardine Bridge.

Previously, the Evening News and Scotsman reported that the Scottish Government pledged to to fit ice sensors to the bridge to alert engineers to the hazard of ice build up on the cables.

It came after incidents in March last year in which falling ice had resulted in three car windscreens being smashed. Scottish Conservative Lothian MSP Miles Briggs has been especially vocal on the need to fit the sensors.

The lane closure comes in the wake of Storm Ciara sweeping across Scotland and bringing high winds, ran and blizzard conditions.

A Met Office yellow 'be aware' warning for wind and snow is in place for the Edinburgh area on Monday and Tuesday, with snow and ice possible on Wednesday.

Transport Scotland has also been contacted for more details.